TGSRTC reduces monthly pass price of electric AC metro buses by Rs. 630

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has reduced the monthly bus pass price of eco-friendly electric green metro luxury air-conditioned buses, by Rs.630.

The corporation is now providing this bus pass for just Rs.1900 as against the earlier price of Rs.2530. With this bus pass, one can travel in Green Metro luxury AC buses plying on Secunderabad – Patancheru (Route 219) and Bachupally – Wave Rock (Route 195) routes.

Moreover, with this bus pass, the convenience of traveling in Green Metro Luxury AC buses as well as E-Metro Express and City Ordinary buses has been provided. This pass is not valid on Pushpak AC buses plying on airport route.

Also, Metro Express bus pass holders can take a combination ticket of Rs.20 and travel in Green Metro Luxury AC buses in one trip. These passes are being issued at all the TGSRTC bus pass centres in Hyderabad.