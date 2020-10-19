The eerie Bhangarh Fort

The Bhangarh fort was built by the Kachwaha ruler of Amber, Raja Bhagwant Singh, for his younger son Madho Singh in 1573 AD.

Located just 100 miles southwest of Delhi, the lush ruins of Bhangarh Fort make for a curious juxtaposition against the desert landscape of Rajasthan. To this day, the oasis remains largely uninhabited due to an alleged curse cast by a disgruntled sorcerer after his advances were rebuffed by a local princess named Ratnavati.

Madho Singh's brother was the celebrated Man Singh, who was Akbar's general. Entry into Bhangarh is prohibited between sunset and sunrise. It is ranked the most haunted fort in India.