The ‘Missing Titan’ Sub: Backstory And Latest Updates | Titanic Wreck Submarine

There were five individuals (One pilot and four passengers) on the submersible and their lives were at risk right now.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:32 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

A tourist submersible named Titan, disappeared during the deep-sea expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, as we all know.

There were five individuals (One pilot and four passengers) on the submersible and their lives were at risk right now.

The submersible was not traced so far for four days. And this sounds strange and perilous. Let us discuss what exactly is happening with this missed submersible Titan in this video.