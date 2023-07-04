‘Made In Telangana’ Clothes: Apparel From Sircilla To America | Sircilla Textile Park

The apparel park was established under the auspices of Gokaldas Images Private Limited and Rs 174.86 crore was invested to employ around 20,000 to 25,000 people. Officials have also signed MOUs with several garment dealers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:23 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

