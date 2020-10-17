‘The Pathless’ and ‘Reigns: Beyond’ games soon on Apple Arcade

Take on intergalactic stardom while recruiting alien band members and navigating your way through a space tour

Apple has announced two new game titles Reigns: Beyond and The Pathless which are coming soon to its Cloud gaming service Apple Arcade. “Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: The Pathless. As the Hunter, you must explore forests and tundras with your eagle companion to uncover puzzles and hunt down corrupt spirits,” the company said in a tweet on Wednesday. The Pathless is set to launch on November 12.

It’s an open world puzzle adventure game where players take on the role of an archer with an eagle companion and fight battles to eliminate a dark curse.

Meanwhile, Reigns: Beyond is the fourth game in the Reigns series, which includes the original Reigns title, Reigns: Her Majesty, and Reigns: Game of Thrones. “Take on intergalactic stardom while recruiting alien band members and navigating your way through a space tour,” the company said.

Reigns: Beyond will ask players to take on the role of an intergalactic indie rock band, using decision cards to chart a path to stardom. Reigns: Beyond is set to launch on November 6, and it will be an Apple Arcade exclusive. Earlier, Arcade added two new games — deep-sea adventure Beyond Blue by E-Line Media and the emotional puzzle game A Fold Apart by Lightning Rod Games — on the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

The subscription gaming service costs $99 a month and lets people play more than 120 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.