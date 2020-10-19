The power of letter writing

The event was organised to teach children the importance of connecting with their loved ones through letter writing which is an important means of communication but is now losing its charm.

Students of Pre-Primary section of DPS Nacharam, celeberated World Postal Day on October 9. The event was organised to teach children the importance of connecting with their loved ones through letter writing which is an important means of communication but is now losing its charm.

To inculcate and develop the skill of writing, kids were asked to write a message for their loved ones on postcards during an online session and the parents were asked to send the pictures of the message to the concerned person and the reply it gets through a message or a short recorded video. It was a great experience for the kids to learn about postcards.

This activity was appreciated by the grandparents as it brought back the old memories of using postcards. Kids were excited to get the responses from their loved ones.

