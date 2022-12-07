The Quorum club to launch in Hyderabad

Coming up with an investment of Rs 35 crore, it will be 70,000 sq ft in two floors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Coming up with an investment of Rs 35 crore, it will be 70,000 sq ft in two floors.

Hyderabad: The Quorum, a members-only work and lifestyle club, launched its operations at Knowledge City in Hyderabad. It will be a hub for work and leisure and be operational by mid-2023. This is its third location after Gurgaon and Mumbai.

Coming up with an investment of Rs 35 crore, it will be 70,000 sq ft in two floors. This is the largest club in The Quorum’s current portfolio. It has plans to recruit about 120 people for its Hyderabad operations. The Quorum Hyderabad will have a 110-seat co-working facility under its The Business Quarter brand.

Vivek Narain, Founder and CEO of The Quorum, said members will soon have access to all three clubs. It will have food and beverages, a programme calendar across culture, art, fashion, literature, music, tech, business, and current affairs, a personal training gym and a pilates studio. Singapore-based hospitality design agency Greymatters has been engaged for The Quorum Hyderabad. Among others, it will have a 15,000 sq ft roof-top terrace and a pool with dining and entertainment zones.

Membership registrations for The Quorum Hyderabad will begin in March next year. The standard membership fee includes a one-time payment of Rs 3 lakh and an annual fee of Rs one lakh. Memberships will be in Under 35, Under 30, Women Only, Corporate, Outstation and Expatriate categories. It has plans to expand to three more cities in the country.