The rise of Independent States

Aspirants should have a good grip on some prominent events of the past that formed a shape to the current constitution.

Decline of the Mughals Empire (The rise of independent autonomous States)

1. Consider the following statements about the Treaty of Chittor:

i. Mewar, including Chittor, were restored to the Rana

ii. Rana had to be personally present at the Mughal Court

iii. Rana could not repair or re-fortify Chittor.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) i only b) i and ii only c) i and iii only d) i, ii and iii

Ans: c

Explanation: Regarding the treaty of Chittor, Mewar including Chittor, was restored to the Rana. The treaty between Amar Singh and Mughal King Jahangir had some obligations that the fort of Chittor would not be repaired and Mewar would have to keep a contingent of 1000 horses in the Mughal service besides Amar Singh would not have to be present at the Mughal Darbars.

2. Match List-I with List-II and select the correct answer from the codes given below the list:

List-I (Traveller) List-II (Country)

A. Barbosa 1. Persian

B. Nicolo Conti 2. Italian

C. Abdur Razzaq 3. Russian

D. Nikitin 4. Portuguese

a) A-2 B-1 C-3 D-4

b) A-4 B-3 C-2 D-1

c) A-4 B-2 C-1 D-3

d) A-3 B-4 C-1 D-2

Ans: c

Explanation: Duarte Barbosa (C. 1480, Lisbon, Portugal – 1 May 1521, Philippines), was a Portuguese writer and Portuguese India officer between 1500 and 1516- 1517, with the post of scrivener in Cannanore factory and sometimes interpreter of the local language (Malayalam). Niccolo de’ Conti (1395-1469), was a Venetian merchant and explorer, born in Chioggia, who travelled to India and Southeast Asia, and possibly to Southern China, during the early 15th century. Kamal-ud-Din Abdur-Razzaq ibn Ishaq Samarqandi, (1413-1482), was Uzbek chronicler and Islamic scholar. He was the ambassador of Shah Rukh, the Timurid dynasty ruler of Persia to Calicut, India, from January 1442 to January 1445. Afanasy Nikitin (died 1472) was a Russian merchant from Tver and one of the first Europeans to travel and document his visit to India.

3. Arrange the following in chronological order and the find correct answer from the codes given below:

1. Ahilya Bai

2. Durgawati

3. Padmini

4. Tara Bai

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

a) 1, 2, 3, 4

b) 3, 2, 4, 1

c) 3, 4, 1, 2

d) 2, 1, 3, 4

Ans: b

Explanation: The correct chronological order is: Padmini, Durgawati, Tara Bai, Ahilya Bai. Rani Padmini (Padmavati) (died 1303 CE), wife of King Rawal Ratan Singh and the daughter of the contemporary Sinhala king was the queen of Chittor. She features in Padmavat, an epic poem written by Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540 CE. Rani Durgavati Maravi (October 5, 1524 – June 24, 1564), was born in the family of famous Rajput Chandel Emperor Keerat Rai. She is acclaimed for her role in keeping alive the resistance against Mughal occupation of Maratha territories after the death of her husband in 1700. Maharaul Ahilya Bai Holkar (31 May 1725 – 13 August 1795), was the Holkar Queen of the Maratha ruled Malwa kingdom, India.

4. Match the following

A) Acquisition of the fort of Torna I) 1666

B) First clash with Mughals II) 1660

C) Sack of Surat III) 1664

D) Attack on Shaista Khan IV)1657

E) Shivaji’s visit to Agra V) 1646

a) A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV, E-V b) A-V, B-IV, C-III, D-II, E-I

c) A-III, B-II, C-IV, D-V, E-I d) A-II, B-III, C-I, D-IV, E-V

Ans: b

5. Match the following members of the Maratha confederacy with their territorial limits?

A) Bhonsle I) Indore

B) Gaekwar II) Berar

C) Holkar III) Poona

D) Scindia IV) Baroda

E) Peshwa V) Gwalior

a) A-I, B-II, C-III, D-IV, E-V b) A-III, B-I, C-II, D-V, E-IV

c) A-II, B-IV, C-I, D-V, E-III d) A-II, B-III, C-IV, D-V, E-I

Ans: c

Modern Indian History: The struggle for independence

6. Find the correct option:

i) Extremists and moderates wanted spread of the partition movement beyond Bengal

ii) Surat session of India National Congress was a consequence of split due to Swadeshi movement

a) Only i

b) Only ii

c) Both i and ii

d) None

Ans: c

7. In which session did Dadabhai Naoroji declare Swaraj or self-governance to be the goal of Congress?

a) Calcutta session in 1907

b) Lahore session in 1929

c) Karachi session in 1931

d) Calcutta session in 1906

Ans: d

8. National Council of Education and System was set up to organise the system of education on…

a) August 15, 1906

b) August 16, 1906

c) August 17, 1906

d) August 18, 1906

Ans: a

9. Anushilan Samiti, founded in 1902, which later started weekly Jugantar, was founded by?

a) Pramod Basu

b) Radha Banerjee

c) Promotha Mitter

d) B K Chaterjee

Ans: c

India’s freedom struggle from 1919 – 1939

10. Find the correct option as per Nagpur session of Indian National Congress

i) The programme of Non-Cooperation was endorsed

ii) Fee of Congress was reduced

iii) Some leaders like Jinnah, Besant left the Congress as they believed in a constitutional and lawful struggle

a) None

b) i and ii

c) Only iii

d) All of the above

Ans: d

11. During the Non-Cooperation movement…

i) Many lawyers like JL Nehru and CR Das gave up their practice

ii) The Tilak Swaraj Fund was oversubscribed

iii) Congress Volunteer Corps emerged as a parallel unofficial police force.

a) None

b) i and ii

c) Only iii

d) All of the above

Ans: d

12. Find the incorrect match

a) Awadh Kisan Movement – UP

b) Eka Movement – UP

c) Mappila Revolt – MP

d) Sikh Agitation – Punjab

Ans: c

13. On February 1, Gandhi threatened to launch civil disobedience from Bardoli, if?

i) Political prisoners were not released

ii) Press controls were not removed

a) None

b) Only i

c) Only ii

d) Both

Ans: d

14. Find the correct option:

i) Swarajists wanted to work in the assemblies

ii) No Changers concentrated on the constructive work

iii) Swarajists founded Congress-Khilafat Swarajya Party

a) None

b) i and ii

c) Only iii

d) All of the above

Ans: d