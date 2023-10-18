The universal human response: Understanding stress as natural reaction to life’s challenges

Published Date - 05:08 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: Stress, a state of mental anxiety triggered by everyday situations, is a fundamental human response prompting us to confront life’s trials and adversities. Its repercussions, however, extend beyond mental strain, exerting a detrimental influence on both our physical and mental well-being, thereby diminishing our overall quality of life.

Accompanied by an array of emotions such as anxiety and irritability, effectively handling stress is paramount for improved coping mechanisms. Stress management involves the process of mitigating its adverse effects, both physically and mentally. Recognizing the symptoms of stress, including abrupt mood shifts, sleep disturbances, persistent fatigue, weight fluctuations, digestive troubles, and diminished concentration, is essential.

Employing techniques like avoiding multitasking, minimizing conflicts, seeking resolution at the root of the problem, among others, proves instrumental in stress reduction. Failing to address stress risks culminating in burnout, elevated blood pressure, and compromised physical health. Incorporating meditation into one’s daily routine emerges as a powerful tool, not only for stress management but also for bolstering memory, attention span, sleep quality, and anxiety levels.

For those embarking on their meditation journey, adhering to steps such as selecting a comfortable seat, setting a specific time limit, practicing focused attention, and attuning to the sensations of body and breath is beneficial. Emotional well-being, the ability to navigate and process emotions while effectively dealing with life’s trials, stands as a cornerstone of mental health. Cultivating positive social connections, managing stress, and prioritizing both physical and mental health constitute pivotal practices for nurturing and sustaining emotional well-being.

-Antariksh Lahiri