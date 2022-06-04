| These Actors Are Passionate About Giving An Artistic Touch To Their Creativity

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: It’s no secret that actors have an artistic streak and some of them explore that creative side while some passionately pursue their one true love. Here are some of our favourite actor-turned-artistes.

Salman Khan: A self-taught artist, Salman Khan began painting years before he made his mark in Bollywood. Inspired by Mother Teresa and her humanitarian work, she is a recurring theme in many of his paintings.

Karan Singh Grover: Recently, Karan Singh Grover turned painter under the pseudonym Starinfinity. A creative result of being at the crossroads of spirituality and art, Karan’s artwork has can now be viewed virtually. The actor-turned-artist is self-taught who allows the flow of energy to guide him through his creative process.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Last year, a picture of Siddhant Chaturvedi’s painting went viral on the internet. And ever since, there has been no dearth of glimpses of his creativity for his fans! They totally love the actor-turned-painter vibe that Siddhant has going.

Tara Sutaria: During the peak pandemic, Tara Sutaria used her time to indulge in her favourite passion – art. She shared a charcoal sketch which she made from some leftover charcoal from a barbecue dinner.

Janhvi Kapoor: Last year, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to flaunt her artistic side. She shared a bevy of artwork that she had hand-painted herself and left her fans impressed with her intrinsic detailing.

