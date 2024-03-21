Think twice while voting, says Gali Anil Kumar

21 March 2024

BRS candidate is campaiging in Andole Constituency on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad BRS candidate Gali Anil Kumar has urged voters to give him an opportunity to serve them by sending him to the Lok Sabha. Stating that both Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar and BJP candidate BB Patil, who were sent to the Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019, had failed to do anything for the constituency, he appealed the voters to think twice while exercising their franchise this time.

Assuring to stay available for people round the clock, Anil Kumar has said that he would change the face of the constituency if he won.

Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao called upon voters to keep faith in the BRS as they did in the assembly elections in the Zaheerabad assembly segment. District Marketing Cooperative Society (DCMS) chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and former MLA Kranthi Kiran also spoke.