Thirupathi Reddy is new ACP of Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:49 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Mancherial: B Tirupathi Reddy has been posted as Mancherial Assistant Commissioner of Police, replacing Sadhana Rashmi Perumal. An order to this effect was issued by Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday night. A 1996 batch police officer, Thirupathi is currently working as vigilance and enforcement wing. He had worked as Inspector of the town in 2019. Rashmi was attached to the Khammam police commissionerate. She was posted as ACP of Mancherial on December 2. She played a vital role in preventing various forms of crime. She raised awareness among youngsters over ill consequences of consumption of banned ganza. In the meantime, Mohan was posted as ACP of the Special Branch, Ramagundam Commissionerate.