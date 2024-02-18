This Art Festival in Hyderabad celebrates diverse artistic expressions

Featuring works from over 200 artists, the festival showcases a wide range of genres and styles, providing a platform for both established and emerging artists

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 18 February 2024, 11:15 PM

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: From abstract pieces and mythological themes to contemporary works, the ongoing NEWS Art Festival at the State Gallery of Art offers a diverse array of artistic expressions from all over the country. Featuring works from over 200 artists, the festival showcases a wide range of genres and styles, providing a platform for both established and emerging artists.

Curated by Hyderabad-based artists Laxman Aelay and Bolgum Nagesh Goud along with Mumbai-based Manvinder Dawer, founder, India Fine Art, the first of its kind arts festival in the city aims to provide a platform for artists and art connoisseurs to engage and interact.

In addition, the festival will also feature historical talks, new media art installations, panel discussions, folk art workshops, screenings, and live performances curated by art historian Anand Gadapa and artist Nirmala Biluka.

“We’ve been planning for this festival for nearly a year. Initially, we intended to showcase about 100 artists, but the number quickly rose to almost 240 artists and their works. Hyderabad’s potential for growth and development in the art scene is significant. The goal is to create a platform where people can gather, collaborate, and nurture growth,” said Manvinder.

The event’s highlights include Manu and Madhvi Parekh draw inspiration from folk art, Prabhakar Kolte and Vinod Sharma’s works of abstract art, and figurative pieces by Rekha Rodwittiya, Rini Dhumal, Indrapramit Roy, and Vrindavan Solanki.

The exhibition also showcases landscapes by the late Surya Prakash, the bold artistic style of Ram Kumar, and Ramesh Gorjala’s reimagining of mythological themes in the Kalamkari style. Notable sculptures include Ravinder Reddy’s deity series, Himmat Shah’s terracotta sculptures, Valey Shende and Arzan Khambatta’s stainless steel creations, and Karl Antao’s wooden sculptures.

The new media art section showcases installations by up-and-coming artists including Swathi Bheemani’s “Fragments of Catastrophe,” Manoj Kumar Pannala’s “Beasts Within,” and Banda Suresh Kumar’s series focusing on living objects. Rahul Mitra’s “Box City” offers a symbolic portrayal of urban existence.

“The festival presents an opportunity for art aficionados and collectors in the city to engage with and appreciate the work of established figures in the art scene. I’m sure that this event will help elevate the art scene in the city,” said Anjaneyulu, an artist.

Having started with an art camp on February 12, the art showcase kicked off on February 17. Although the programs and events will conclude on March 3, the exhibitions will remain open to the public until March 7.