Telangana Assembly elections get AI twist

The new generation of BRS supporters are harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to create compelling images and videos for their electoral drive on social media

By PS Dileep Updated On - 08:18 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: The poll campaign on cyber platforms has just got an AI twist. The new generation of BRS supporters are harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create compelling images and videos for their electoral drive on social media.

These AI-generated visuals, particularly a few featuring Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, have taken the internet by storm, presenting an almost photo-realistic depiction of him. Over the last few days, these AI-crafted images have gone viral across various social media platforms.

Notably, the BJP and Congress IT cells are locked in a social media battle, sharing manipulated images portraying their rivals as antagonists and villains.

In stark contrast, BRS supporters have using social media to foster awareness and promote the party’s governance. Many netizens have shared heroic AI-generated images and videos of Chandrashekhar Rao, often accompanied by the latest movie soundtracks. These visuals have attracted significant attention, with over a dozen such images circulating widely under the hashtag “#KCROnceAgain.”

One striking image depicts Chandrashekhar Rao clad in all-black attire, sporting stylish sunglasses, while standing beside an Ambassador car (the BRS symbol). In another, he is seen in his signature white attire with a pink scarf draped across his shoulders. Another image portrays him exiting the historic Parliament building, surrounded by NSG security personnel and a crowd of followers. Most of these visuals showcase the BRS chief amidst a sea of people waving pink flags along a bustling street or guarded by the NSG and other security forces near the old Parliament building.

Interestingly, these AI-generated images and videos were not released by the BRS IT team, but have been created by ardent admirers and supporters of Chandrashekhar Rao. When contacted by Telangana Today, a party social media in-charge appreciated the love and affection displayed by the BRS supporters through these innovative digital campaign materials.

