This grandma is a social media star

Hyderabad: While a youngster making Tik Tok videos and Instagram Reels is quite common these days, this elderly woman Chellam, who seems to be born an artiste, has given a tough competition to many through her unique content. Pairing up with her grandson Akshay Partha Sarathy who began making Tik Tok videos as a pass time, has now over 243k followers on Instagram alone.

Sharing how the journey began, Akshay, an advocate by profession, shares that he had uploaded a Tik Tok video with his grandmother one night. However, the next day came as a surprise to Akshay and his grandmother who received huge views for the video and that’s when the bells in their minds rang.

“When I got a good response for the Tik Tok video I decided on posting at least two videos in a month with my grandmother” said Akshay, adding “I was sticking to a minimum number of videos because along with positive responses, we were also receiving a lot of negative comments and I wanted to shield her from negativity”.

However, the pandemic got the duo to post videos regularly. After Tik Tok was banned, Akshay and Chellam started making Instagram Reels. Sharing how he gets his grandmother to give such ‘wow’ expressions in the videos, Akshay said, “It was actually natural for her. She is a very fun-loving person and active. For us, it doesn’t take much time to shoot a video as we finish within five to ten minutes. Also, even when we dance I choreograph only simple steps which don’t require her to move much and can be done with facial expressions and upper body movement.”

Some of Akshay’s videos with his grandmother have even received 6 crore and above views. “We are very overwhelmed with the love we receive. So many people out there connect instantly to my grandmother and even share their personal feelings with us through DMs. I think we have achieved immense success by just connecting to people,” shared Akshay.

Thanks to their reach in social media, there is no dearth of memorable incidents. “A couple had messaged me saying they would like to interact through a video call with me. Due to financial constraints, the couple had to send the husband’s mother to an old-age home. But having watched my fun videos with my grandmother for long, they realised what they missed in life and brought the mother back home. I was completely speechless with the positive effect we are making in public unknowingly,” he said.

Akshay has also made a Reel video with music composer Anirudh Ravichander on his composition “Kutti story” from the film Master. The 22-year-old hopes to meet many more celebrities and make a positive influence in society.

