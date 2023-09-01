This home in Hyderabad is glimmer of hope for many Women

Founded in the year 2009, Sayodhya-Home for Women, works primarily on rescuing and rehabilitating women in distress

Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 1 September 23

Sayodhya also hosts a Legal Aid Clinic for women to avail free legal services. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Just months ago, Venkata Lakshmi was a patient at the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda. After battling depressive thoughts for countless nights when she finally reached a state of normalcy, unfortunately, she had nowhere to go. In her time of need, Sayodhya – Home for Women in Need took her in.

Today, she works as a caretaker in the very home that gave her a second lease of life. Located in Amberpet, over the years this home became a glimmer of hope for many other women like her. Founded in the year 2009, their work primarily revolves around rescuing and rehabilitating women in distress. “We started this home for women who are victims of gender-based violence and have nowhere to go. We make sure that they feel welcomed here. No questions asked, just help provided,” says Mrudula Vemulapati, Founder and Secretary of Sayodhya.

The organisation has standard operating procedures for every woman they work with. When necessary, they also take them to the hospital for treatment and some cases are even referred to the police.

Apart from attending to their immediate needs, once these women are settled in, they are engaged in workshops that teach them different skills such as stitching jute bags or making masks. “We started off as just a home giving shelter to women. But now, we are going beyond that. We run 10 counselling centres across the city where our counsellors try to help women with minor disputes,” adds Mrudula.

Every Saturday, Sayodhya also hosts a Legal Aid Clinic at their office at 6 Number, Amberpet, where women can avail free legal services. Apart from helping them with drafting petitions, a senior advocate will be available for any legal advice. The organisation also plays a pivotal role in Operation Smile by the Telangana State Police.

Women from various walks of life turn up at this home every day. Some stay just for the night and others live there for days together. From young victims of domestic abuse and sexual harassment to older women with no roof over their head — everyone who walked through Sayodhya’s doors were helped, healed, and armed with hope.