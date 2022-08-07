This Hyderabad firm promotes eco-friendly celebrations

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: The month of August brings with it a bunch of festivals that make it a season of celebrations. To help you observe this month in a more eco-friendly way, a firm in Hyderabad that promotes plant parenting, has rolled out some unique products.

Plant A Plant was founded in the year 2017 by a Hyderabadi couple, Divyanjani and Ganesh who started the company to encourage people to plant more plants and especially indoor plants. The duo believes that only plants and nothing else are the saviors of our environment.

Keeping the different festivals celebrated in mind, the couple came up with innovative alternative products that present themselves as solutions to tackle the problem of different kinds of pollution.

Starting with Raksha Bandhan, they have around 10 different kinds of rakhis in the price range of Rs 200 to Rs 250, that are embedded with plant seeds. “We make eco-friendly rakhis that are handmade with wool and have seeds in them. Once you decide to detach the rakhi from your wrist, you can just put that in soil and in just a few days, you will see a plant growing out of it,” says Ganesh.

For the occasion of Independence Day, while we celebrate our freedom, it is also possible to take a step towards freedom from plastic. Instead of flags that are made of plastic, they provide an alternative – flags that are made with seed paper. It is basically a tricolor that will change into a plant.

Says Ganesh, “we are the ones who originally came up with the concept of Plant Ganesha and also received the patent rights for this product in 2018. The goal behind this innovation is to create awareness among the masses about the importance of having indoor plants.”

He says that compared to outdoors, the number of toxins indoors is higher and hence the necessity of plants and oxygen inside closed structures. The basic model of Plant Ganesh is Rs 399.

Plant A Plant ships its products all over the country and a few other parts of the world. Apart from these products, they also supply a wide range of indoor plants, seeds, and eco-friendly gifts. In collaboration with interior designers, their team of experienced horticulturists helps their clients place indoor plants in appropriate locations inside the house.