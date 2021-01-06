This math pro from Mancherial knows the formula to success

Akshay has had a stellar run in mathematics and is the only candidate from both the Telugu States to secure a seat at Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)-Kolkata this year

Mancherial: Mathematics continues to be a tough subject even in the era of Google, but not for Sakanaveti Akshay. His ability to effortlessly solve difficult math problems, particularly statistics, is putting him on the track to become a math prodigy of Mancherial.

Akshay has had a stellar run in mathematics and is the only candidate from both the Telugu States to secure a seat at Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)-Kolkata this year. He secured the fourth rank in the national-level admission test held by the institute in September.

“Mathematics and physical science have been my favourite subjects since childhood. Bhaskar Prasad, a math lecturer at a private intermediate college in Hyderabad, left a profound impact on me. One can find solutions to difficult problems with the help of mathematics, which remains to be challenging forever,” Akshay told ‘Telangana Today.’

The son of Srinivas Rao, a builder, Akshay said he had become computer literate when he was barely 7 years old under the guidance of his teacher Anthony at Carmel High School in the town. He scored 10 GPA in Class X and went on to score an impressive 96 per cent in intermediate.

Track record

Akshay earlier secured a seat in IIT-Mumbai, bagging the 13th rank in Joint Admission for MSc (JAM), but preferred ISI to follow his passion. “I got a seat to pursue Applied Statistics and Informatics at the premier engineering institution. But, I have taken admission in MSc (Statistics) at ISI recently. I am currently attending classes online,” he said.

The young quintessential bookworm completed BSc Honors (Mathematics and Physics) from Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI). He was one of the two students to be shortlisted to study at the CMI for excelling in an entrance test in 2017. He graduated from this institute scoring 9.45 CGPA in the exam and also secured the 470th rank in Eamcet the same year.

