This Ramagundam cop surprises with whistles

This man in uniform has the amazing talent of using ventriloquism in whistling, something that doesn’t come easy.

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:50 pm

Peddapalli: Imagine you are in a small group and you hear somebody whistling a perfect tune of a popular Hindi or Telugu number, and you turn around to see who the person is, but don’t find anyone whistling! Well, if Ramagundam Circle Inspector T Karunakar Rao is part of the group, it’s coming from him, without any trace of lip movement.

This man in uniform has the amazing talent of using ventriloquism in whistling, something that doesn’t come easy. A vocalist, Karunakar Rao has surprised police officers and others with his extraordinary skill. Popular Tollywood singer Sunitha was floored by his performance when she visited Karimnagar in 2018 to perform at a cultural programme organised on the occasion of Venkateshwara Swamy Brahmotsavalu.

Speaking to Telangana Today, 50-year-old Karunakar Rao says his talent was God’s gift and that he never practised whistling songs without any lip movement.

“I have this habit of whistling tunes of songs. Earlier, I used to hum tunes without any lip movement, but, I myself did not identify my talent. One of my friends identified it when I was studying Intermediate,” he said.

“I met some well-known ventriloquists who were also surprised after listening to my whistling tunes. They also termed it as God’s gift. They too tried to sing songs without lip movement, but in vain,” Karunakar Rao says.

A native of Khanapur, Nirmal district, Karunakar Rao studied up to Class X in a residential school in Nalgonda and Intermediate and graduation in Hyderabad.

An MSc graduate from Osmania University, Karunakar Rao joined the Police Department in 1995 and worked in different cadres in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .