This ryot’s mobile rice milling machine a hit

Mancherial: Entrepreneurship is not just confined to those who study in business schools. Here is the best example.

Paruvati Lachaiah, who is just a high school pass, is now a successful entrepreneur in Mancherial. He has proved that social media can also be used for innovative learning, rather than wasting time watching videos or sharing jokes.

Lachaiah nowadays is the most sought after man by farmers. The reason being — his mobile rice mill that is driven by a tractor. Farmers who are forced to take paddy to rice millers in other towns, are now calling Lachaiah, who drives his tractor and the mobile rice mill to the farmers’ doorsteps to mill the grain.

The 50-year-old watched video clips of the mobile rice milll being used in Bihar and had gone all the way there to have a look at it. The bug bit him and he spent over Rs 5.5 lakh to procure one. And now the mobile rice mill is a rage in villages around Hajipur mandal of this district.

People line up to request his services, as it has become extremely convenient for them to mill the paddy and collect rice in the fields or at home. “I had initially thought about fabricating a machine after watching videos on YouTube. But I managed to realise my dream with the help of a rice milling machine manufacturer from Ara district in Bihar. I spent about a fortnight and invested Rs 5.5 lakh for buying and shipping it back home,” Lachaiah told Telangana Today. He used most part of the compensation he got from government after his lands were submerged in an irrigation project.

The demand for the machine is such that he hired a driver and two helpers to assist him. He charges Rs 300 to mill a quintal of paddy. and would mill about 7 to 10 quintals per day. “The mill is powered by a 50HP tractor and has received tremendous response from farmers. They are spared of spending a lot of money in taking the paddy to rice mills and bringing back the rice. Now they can get the work done at their doorstep,” says Lachaiah, who takes rice mill requisition orders on his mobile phone (77949 15538).

Back in 2000, he had introduced an electrical bore-well drilling machine in the district.

