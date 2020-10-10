This sleepy village in Sangareddy district turns into a model

What strikes one as the first sign of development is the avenue plantation along the road leading to the village.

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:38 pm

Sangareddy: Optimum utilisation of government funds, proper implementation of schemes and the will and desire of elected representatives to see rapid development of their village have made Husseli in Nyalkal mandal of the district a model village.

What strikes one as the first sign of development is the avenue plantation along the road leading to the village. “All the 336 saplings planted along the road have survived since we took utmost care to protect them,” Sarpanch Sudharani Venkat Reddy told Telangana Today.

The villages administration has also completed the works on dumpyard and graveyard besides taking up plantation in one acre of land to be developed as Palle Prakruthi Vanam.

Stating that villages in the district had never witnessed such rapid development in the past, Sudharani said the developmental works had changed the face of her village in just a year’s time.

Husselli, with a population of just 873, was given Rs 12 lakh of government funds which has been entirely spent on various developmental works.

Panchayat Secretary Nagabushanam said they could take up and complete the developmental works only because of the fact that both elected representatives and the people of the village are cooperative. “We will soon be completing the construction of Rythu Vedika in the village,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .