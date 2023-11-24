This Spanish ‘AI Model’ earns Rs. 3 lakh a month!

A 25-year-old 'AI model' based in Spain, is now a crowd favourite on Instagram with over 124,000 followers. The AI model, called Aitana Lopez is a fashion influencer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Ai Model

Artificial Intelligence is making rapid strides, even as tech experts like Elon Musk keep dropping warnings. In a recent AI safety Summit held in London, the Tesla CEO told the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that AI would one day make jobs obsolute.

Musk’s claim, seems to be coming true with each passing day, and each time there is a story of AI taking over someone’s job, or a role in the society that is held by humans.

In one such roles, usually assumed by humans, a 25-year-old ‘AI model’ based in Spain is now a crowd favourite on Instagram with over 124,000 followers. The AI model, called Aitana Lopez is a fashion influencer created by a Spanish influencer agency named The Clueless.

The pink-haired Aitana, with a lucrative career, earns up to 10,000 euros (over Rs 9 lakh) in a good month, and an average of 3,000 euros (Rs. 2.7 lakh) every month.

Her creator Ruben Cruz, who is also the founder of the influencer agency, told the EuroNews that the they decided to design the AI model to make a better living without being dependent on other people.

“We decided to do so that we could make a better living and avoid being dependent on people with egos and manias, or the ones who want to make a lot of money by just posing,” says Cruz.

Revealing that she receives direct messages on Instagram from celebrities who are unaware that she is not an actual person, Ruben said, “One day, a well-know Latin American actor asked her out over text. This actor has over 5 million followers on Instagram and some of our team watched his TV series when they were kid.”

“He had no idea Aitana didn’t exist,” he added.