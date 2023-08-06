This trainee IAS officer’s efforts to beautify crocodile wildlife sanctuary in Mancherial draws tourists

The sanctuary, developed in 36.29 sq kilometres in 1978 for conserving freshwater or marsh crocodiles was renovated and a boating facility was resumed recently

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 06:17 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Mancherial: Visitors of a tourist spot often remain clueless about the local flora and fauna. They, however, can easily learn about wild animals and plants if they happen to visit the crocodile wildlife sanctuary at Shivvaram in Jaipur mandal.

The credit goes to trainee collector, Pujari Gouthami, who completed her training a few days back and developed a guided track for the convenience of visitors.

Gowthami designed a 2.2 kilometre long guided track for trekking by taking it up as a project. Her gesture played a vital role in beautifying the district’s major tourist attraction and drawing tourists from not only Mancherial, but also from the neighboring Peddapalli, Jagtial and Maharashtra. The sanctuary, developed in 36.29 sq kilometres in 1978 for conserving freshwater or marsh crocodiles was renovated and a boating facility was resumed recently.

“Mancherial boasts of many potential tourist spots. But only Kawal Tiger Reserve flashes in one’s mind when you talk about the district. In order to bring out the scenic sanctuary, I developed the track. Natural beauty of the spot was not spoiled while creating the track. Sign boards were displayed explaining about local wild animals and plants. I felt content to be involved in the formation of the track,” Gouthami told ‘Telangana Today.’

The trainee IAS officer, who graduated in architecture from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Nagpur, stated that she chose the sanctuary as it offered a fantastic view and scenery of the spot would spellbound its visitors. One can take a look at backwaters of Sundilla barrage after reaching the peak of a hillock where a watch tower is found, she added.

The track is equipped with sign boards describing about crocodiles, turtles, peacocks, owls, otters and many other animals inhabiting in the landscape and several plants including Tapsi and Poniki, scientifically known as Jiuotia Rotteri Fromis used for carving popular Nirmal toys. Slogans such as ‘No Plastic’ and ‘Protect Nature’ were drawn on rocks.

A 2021 batch IAS officer, Gouthami is a native of Hyderabad. Her father is a businessman, while mother is a nurse. She said that she entered into civil services by drawing inspiration from her parents. She cracked the examination in her first attempt.