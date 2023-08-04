Lorry driver gets 10 yr imprisonment for raping minor girl in Mancherial

I Additional District and Sessions (POCSO) court judge K Prabhakar Rao delivered the verdict, awarding the jail term and fine to Kamera Raghuvaran, a 23-year-old driver from Dubbapalli in Jaipur mandal after finding him guilty.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Mancherial: A special court for POCSO cases in Mancherial on Friday sentenced a lorry driver to 10 years of imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs.7,000 for kidnapping and raping a minor girl under the limits of Jaipur police station in 2021.

I Additional District and Sessions (POCSO) court judge K Prabhakar Rao delivered the verdict, awarding the jail term and fine to Kamera Raghuvaran, a 23-year-old driver from Dubbapalli in Jaipur mandal after finding him guilty. Raghuvaran was booked for kidnapping and raping a minor girl at Dubbapalli in February 2021. The then Inspector B Koteshwar took up investigations.

Srirampur Inspector G Ramesh Babu commended court duty officer O Darmaiah, additional public prosecutor, and liaison officers P Mariyan Raju and Gulam Dastagir for securing conviction in the case.