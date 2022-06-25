| This Weeks Heritage Walk To Be Held From Charminar To Badshahi Ashurkhana

This week’s Heritage Walk to be held from Charminar to Badshahi Ashurkhana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:32 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: The Heritage Walk will be held from Charminar to Badshahi Ashurkhana. The walks, which are conducted on all Sundays of every month, start at 7.15 am and continue till 9.15 am. Charges for the same are Rs.100 per head and the participants are provided with breakfast and tea.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, tweeted the route map of the walk and asked people to join.

“We are doing #Heritage walks- route 2 tomorrow. CHARMINAR TO BADSHAHI ASHURKHANA via Jama Masjid, Charkaman, Gulzar Houze, Mitti ka Sher, Sehr-e-Batil ki Kaman, Kali & Machli Kaman, Dewan Devdi & Ashurkhana Do join @7 am @ Charminar,” he tweeted.