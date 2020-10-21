This winter could be colder than usual in Hyderabad

India Meteorological Department officials said there was a possibility of a relatively higher frequency of cold waves this winter.

Hyderabad: After a harsh summer and a devastating monsoon that is still on the rampage, Telangana, especially Hyderabad, is expected to get a severe winter as well.

Usually, temperatures in Hyderabad started to dip from mid-October and plummet in November. However, with the delay in withdrawal of the southwest monsoon this year, temperatures are likely to start dipping from the first week of November. During October, the normal minimum temperature is 20 degree Celsius. Given the continuous rainfall for more than a week, even the maximum temperatures have come down a bit. Last week, it dipped to a little over 24 degree Celsius but on Tuesday, was back up to 30 degrees, with the normal being 31 degree Celsius.

As per the data with Meteorological Department, the lowest minimum temperature in Hyderabad in October in the last one decade has always dipped below 20 degree Celsius, sometimes falling to around 16 degrees, except last year, when the lowest was 21.3 degree Celsius.

