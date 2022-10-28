This winter, go road tripping via these roads in Telangana

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 06:33 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Hyderabad: For everyone experiencing wanderlust after being cooped up during almost the entire monsoon, the winter is here and this time of the year can be fantastic for road-tripping.

The jaw-dropping locales, lush greenery along the countryside, foggy roadways, and scenic vistas manifold the charm of road trips during the winter months. The path you choose is yours alone, but we can certainly make some suggestions to explore the majestic beauty of our State. These don’t require too much planning and are great places to visit from scratch that travel itch.

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is one of the perfect places for a day trip near Hyderabad. There are some serene and quaint hamlets along the drive that surely will soothe your tiredness. The dam offers a refreshing view. However, make sure to start early to not miss out on scenic vistas.

An over an hour drive from Nagarjuna Sagar takes you to long-forgotten Yelleswaragattu Island. Add the Vizag colony boating centre there as a destination on the map for the location’s accuracy.

Two dozen families migrated from Visakhapatnam over 60 years ago to work on the Nagarjunasagar dam and today they have built up a village for themselves having more than 700 members and named it Vizag Colony. The place is surrounded by hills and irrigation lands having Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir on one side and the backwaters on the other. Ample space is available to park your vehicles onshore.

How about a break at Adilabad and savouring its grandeur?

This district has a good deal of tourist attractions – from waterfalls to sanctuaries to temples. The entire drive is scenic passing across the hills, dense forests, and vegetation. Do not miss out on tasting some of the local delicacies.

Want to experience an amalgamation of nature’s flora in an entire road trip? Then you must venture out for the Hyderabad-Ananthagiri Hills road trip. Travelling along this route is epic as you witness charming villages, dense forests, and tranquil sceneries. You can try boating and other water activities, once you reach Kotepally reservoir.

Apart from these, a drive to Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, Rachakonda Fort, Khilla Ghanpur which is 113 kilometres away from the city, Shamirpet and Gandipet lakes are relaxing and soothing.

However, driving anywhere in the winter months requires special considerations. Before embarking on a road trip, check your lights, measure air pressure in your tyres, check wiper blades, stock an emergency kit, and give your vehicle a thorough checkup.