| This Youtuber Becomes The First Threads User To Hit A Million Followers

This YouTuber becomes the first Threads user to hit a million followers

MrBeast surpassed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in terms of follower count

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for becoming the first person to reach one million followers on Meta’s newly-launched platform Threads.

Interestingly, the 25-year-old even surpassed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in terms of follower count. The social media personality achieved this feat within a few hours of joining the app on Thursday and by sharing just three posts.

GWR on its Twitter handle announced the news with a video which showed the moment when his followers on Thread app turned into a million.

“I feel like I’m cheating on Twitter by using this app,” the YouTuber joked on Threads after reaching the milestone. He later replied to GWR’s tweet and said, “Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them (sic).”

Shhhhh, don’t let the twitter police know I’m cheating on them — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 6, 2023

MrBeast’s Threads bio reads, “Future Threads CEO”. He has just posted only three times before amassing the remarkable. The first post shared by the YouTuber on the app reads, “Soooooo, how long until we’re also addicted to this app? Lol.”

He also asked his followers in a post whether Zuckerberg should make him its boss. He wrote, “Like this if @zuck should make me CEO.”

MrBeast is the world’s most-subscribed YouTuber with a subscriber base of over 165 million on his channel. At present, he has over 21 million followers on Twitter.

Threads, a text-based app built by Meta to rival Twitter, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries — including India, the US, Britain, Japan and Australia. Surprisingly, it is not unavailable in the European Union.