Three arrested for raping, murdering woman in Adilabad

On being interrogated, the trio confessed to bludgeoning the 35-year-old woman to death after raping her

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Three persons were arrested on Thursday on charges of murdering a tribal woman of Indervelli mandal, who eked out a livelihood seeking alms, a few days ago.

Utnoor DSP Nagender said the accused – Sumukhrao Santosh, Pasare Santosh and Shaikh Khadeer, all from Dhanora-B village in Indervelli – had on June 20 killed the victim, hailing from Neradigonda mandal, and dumped the body in a farm well on the outskirts of the village, where it was found four days later.

On being interrogated, the trio confessed to bludgeoning the 35-year-old woman to death after raping her. Pasara Santosh and Khadeer revealed that they initially outraged her modesty in a cow shed, after which Sumukhrao Santosh also sexually assaulted her on June 20. The woman had visited her sister’s home in Dhanora-B village and was waiting at a bus stand to return home at the time of the incident.