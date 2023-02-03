| Three Day Annual Conference On Community Health Begins In Hyderabad

Three-day annual conference on community health begins in Hyderabad

Conference features a series of academic sessions including seminars and panel discussions aimed at spreading awareness on community health

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hyderabad: The Community and Family Medicine department of All India Institute of Medicine (AIIMS), Bibinagar, in collaboration with city-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), is organising a three-day annual conference of India Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM).

The conference features a series of academic sessions including seminars and panel discussions aimed at spreading awareness on latest developments in the field of community health.

Some of the topics covered included current health challenges of the nation like anaemia, Kala Azar, lymphatic filariasis, Non Communicable Diseases, introspection in health surveillance and innovations in public health.

The theme of conference being held under the leadership of Superintendent, AIIMS Bibinagar, Prof.(Dr) Neeraj Agarwal and ED, AIIMS, Bibinagar, Prof.(Dr)Vikas Bhatia, was ‘Introspection And Innovation In Public Health; One Health One Planet’.

It was inaugurated by Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in the presence of senior public health officials including Dr Vikas Bhatia, Director, NIN, Dr R Hemalatha, and others.