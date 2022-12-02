Three-day sports fest begins at IBS Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:00 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: A three-day sports fest, AAVEG 13, organized by the team VAPS – the official sports and fitness club of IBS Hyderabad, commenced on a grand note at IBS Hyderabad here on Friday.

Inaugurating the fest, Chief National Coach for Indian Badminton Pullela Gopichand advised students to spend time in acquiring knowledge instead of wasting it. He shared his journey since 1985 as a cricket lover and turned to a badminton player later.

“I struggled hard to win Junior Nationals in 1991 and later became No. 1 player in 1993. It feels really happy winning for your school, college, family and nation,” he said. He advised students not to compare with anyone and urged them to give their best and learn from mistakes.

On day one, competitions for Cricket, Football, Basketball, Squash, Badminton, Volleyball and ThrowBall were held. Students from Business schools like SIBM, IMT and IPE participated. Earlier, Odissi dance and Samavesh music performances were organized. Dean CS Shylajan and Prof. Madhavi Garikaparthi among others took part in the fest.

Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are media partners for the event.