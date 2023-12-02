Hyderabad: Enthusiasm marks day 2 of AAVEG-XIV sports fest

Participants from several B-Schools across the country are taking part in the AAVEG-XIV sports fest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:54 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Participants from several B-Schools across the country are taking part in the AAVEG-XIV sports fest

Hyderabad: The second day of the AAVEG-XIV – sports fest, one of the biggest national B-School sports tournaments organised by Team VAPS, the official sports and fitness club of IBS Hyderabad went on with full swing on its campus here on Saturday.

Participants from several B-Schools across the country are taking part in the fest. Cricket, football, basketball and badminton matches were played with high spirits and enthusiasm.

Also Read Hyderabad: Valedictory function of Navigation course held at Begumpet

“The excitement and energy of a sports fest create an unforgettable experience and promotes physical fitness, teamwork, discipline, and leadership skills. The fest is not just about winning or losing, it is about celebrating the joy of sportsmanship and the thrill of the game,” said the organising committee. The final matches of all the tournaments will be conducted on Sunday.