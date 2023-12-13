Three-day zonal level science fair ends in Mancherial

Additional Collector Rahul visits an exhibit at the science fair ended on the premises of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli on Wednesday

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul said that innovations of science could fill the society with lights. He was addressing a three-day long zonal level science fair concluded on the premises of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE) in Bellampalli on Wednesday.

Rahul opined that the discoveries of science play a vital role in the advancement of society. He stated that a society could develop only when it shuns superficial beliefs. He told students to develop the habit of questioning and scientific temper. Science fairs are the need of the hour. He was all praise for teachers of the centre for hosting the event.

The additional collector then visited the exhibits and found out about the innovations. He handed over prizes to winners of the fair. He presented the first prize to K Akshit, D Manish from TSWR school-Kasipet, I Teja, M Sai Rao of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli, J Anjanna, G David belonging to TSWR-Eturunagaram, A Shivacharan, M Sai Kiran (TSWR-Armoor) and V Sundar and B Shivacharan (TSWR-Mancherial).

Winners of the second prize were B Nithisha, G Laxitha from TSWR (Girls)-Jagital, P Arun Kumar, D Abhiram of TSWR-Mancherial, G Rajewar, K Krishna belonging to TSWR-Sirpur, J Mounika, S Shireesha (TSWR-Kagaznagar) and A Vinay, D Harish (TSWR CoE-Bellampalli) and Ch Sanjana, B Anjali (TSWR-Nawipet).

Adilabad Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani, coordinators S Srinivas, P Balaraju, principals Inala Saidulu, Premarani, Pachala Jyothi, Ramesh Babu, U Santosh, Sreenath, Sangeetha, and teachers M Parameshwari, K Samatha, P Manjula, R Dasharath Ram, K Sharada, P Vijaya, R Sharada, A Aparna, G Vanaja, Mamatha, Manas, Srilatha, Bapu, Prashanth, Md Sajida, P Nagalaxmi and many others were present.