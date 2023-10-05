| Jr Ntr Prashanth Neel To Start Shooting For Untitled Film In April 2024

Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel to start shooting for untitled film in April 2024

Neel, known for the "KGF" franchise and the upcoming "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire", has also penned the script for the untitled film with the "RRR" star.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 06:51 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: RRR actor Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel will begin filming for their forthcoming film in April next year, the makers announced Thursday.

The pan-India film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the update on its official X page.

“The most awaited project of @tarak9999 & #PrashanthNeel will commence in April, 2024. The prestigious high-octane spectacle will create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema. #NTRNeel @NANDAMURIKALYAN @NTRArtsOfficial,” the banner said in the post.

Jr NTR will next be seen in “Devara”, directed by Koratala Siva.