| Three Drown While Crossing Rivulet In Ap

Three drown while crossing rivulet in AP

Three persons were drowned while crossing a rivulet in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Representational Image

Araku: Three persons were drowned while crossing a rivulet in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district here on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Kamala, Lakshmi and Kumar.

Also Read Teenager drowns while taking dip in irrigation tank in Mancherial

The body of Kumar was identified at Kasipatnam and the search is on for the other two persons feared drowned.