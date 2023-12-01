Friday, Dec 1, 2023
Home | News | Teenager Drowns While Taking Dip In Irrigation Tank In Mancherial

Teenager drowns while taking dip in irrigation tank in Mancherial

A teenager drowned in a tank while he was bathing at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri mandal on Friday.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 1 December 23
Teenager drowns while taking dip in irrigation tank in Mancherial

Mancherial: A teenager drowned in a tank while he was bathing at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri mandal on Friday.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector P Chandrakumar said that Navanandula Praneeth, a school drop-out from Andugulapet was not a swimmer but ventured into water to take a bath.

His friends Akshay and Mahesh tried to rescue Praneeth, but he drowned. The two initially did not disclose his death fearing consequences, but told his parents when quizzed.

Related News

Latest News