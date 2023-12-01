Teenager drowns while taking dip in irrigation tank in Mancherial

A teenager drowned in a tank while he was bathing at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri mandal on Friday.
Mandamarri Sub-Inspector P Chandrakumar said that Navanandula Praneeth, a school drop-out from Andugulapet was not a swimmer but ventured into water to take a bath.
His friends Akshay and Mahesh tried to rescue Praneeth, but he drowned. The two initially did not disclose his death fearing consequences, but told his parents when quizzed.