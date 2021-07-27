Three ex-HCA office-bearers appear before ACB court

A few days ago, the ACB court issued the NBWs against HCA former office-bearers Yadagiri, Srinivas and Devaraj for failing to appear before it

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday executed Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) issued against three former office-bearers of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and produced them before the special court for ACB cases here.

A few days ago, the ACB court issued the NBWs against HCA former office-bearers Yadagiri, Srinivas and Devaraj for failing to appear before it in connection with a case related to the alleged irregularities in the association.

Following directions from the court, the ACB officials executed the NBWs and produced them before the court, which later granted bail to them. The court was hearing the case after a petition was filed by C Babu Rao, who is also one of the club secretaries.

In all, the court issued NBWs against nine persons including former cricketer Venkatapathi Raju and HCA secretary R Vijayanand. The NBWs against Yadagiri, Srinivas and Devaraj were executed while the remaining could not be carried out as they were unavailable.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .