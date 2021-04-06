Three fake naxals arrested in Kothagudem

The arrested were identified as Boda Venkatesh and Erpa Kiran of Mangapet in Mulugu district and Akkapalli Karthik of Pinapaka in Kothagudem district

Kothagudem: The police have arrested three fake naxals at Pandurangapuram village under Edulla Bayyaram police station limits on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Manugur ASP P Shabirsh informed that during vehicle inspections at Pandurangapuram, the police have spotted a youth moving suspiciously and found a letter in the name of CPI (Maoist) Party Secretary Jagan in his possession. During questioning, the youth Boda Venkatesh confessed that he and three others formed into a gang to extort money from businessmen in the name of naxals. Over the last three months, they have extorted Rs 60, 000 from traders at Pinapaka, Manugur and Aswapuram villages in the district.

The arrested were identified as Boda Venkatesh and Erpa Kiran of Mangapet in Mulugu district and Akkapalli Karthik of Pinapaka in Kothagudem district. Another person Naveen is absconding. The police recovered fake letter pads of naxals, Rs 10,000 and a motorbike from them.

