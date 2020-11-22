Three feared drowned in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Nizamabad: Three feared drowned and a person committed suicide by jumping into the Godavari in two separate incidents in Nizamabad district.

In the first incident at Kandakurti of Renjal mandal in Nizamabad district, Praveen (20) made a suicide attempt by jumping into the Godavari and to save him, his relative Prakash (25), of Maharashtra, too dived into the river. Both got washed away due to the heavy flow. The Renjal police took up a search operation and could only find Prakash’s body till Sunday evening.

In the second mishap at Dhammannapet tank in Dharpally mandal on Saturday night, Goverdhan (25), of KK thanda in Dichpally, went to the residence of his uncle Rao Singh (42) at Baliya thanda. After the dinner, the two went for fishing in Dammannapet tank and left their clothes and footwear on the bund before venturing into the water body. As they did not return till the Sunday, Rao Singh’s wife alerted the villagers and later lodged a complaint in Dharpally police station.

The police, along with fishermen, searched for them till Sunday evening but in vain. They will resume the operation on Monday morning.

