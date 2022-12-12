Three held for murder of auto driver in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Suryapet: Mothe police on Monday arrested three persons on charges of killing of an auto-driver, Pandi Naresh, 28, and trying to project it as a road accident by throwing his body and the autorickshaw into the SRSP canal at Bibhulapuram in the mandal.

The arrested persons were Padishala Shanker (36) and Dunnapotheula Venkateshwarlu (31) from Annarigudem village in Mothe mandal and Gundu Madhusudhan (32) from Raghunadhapalem in Khammam district.

Presenting the accused before the media at the Munagada police station, Kodad Deputy Superintendent of Police G Venkateshwar Reddy said Shanker had planned to kill Naresh over a suspicion that Naresh was maintaining an extramarital relation with his wife.

He took the help of his friends Venkateshwarlu and Madusudhan and invited Naresh for a liquor party, during which they strangulated him to death with a rope on November 26. The trio shifted the body to Bibhulapuram in the victim’s auto and threw both the body and the vehicle into the SRSP canal.

The Mothe police arrested the three from near the Nayakanguda toll plaza.