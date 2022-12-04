Father and son killed in road accident in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Representational image.

Suryapet: A father and his son died after a lorry hit the motorbike they were traveling on at Ramagiri of Nereducherla mandal in the district on Sunday.

Pillalamarri Satyanarayana (40) and his son Jaswanth (12) from Ramapuram colony of Nereducherla municipality both died on the spot, while Satyanarayana’s daughter Kaveri (10) was injured in the accident. According to the police, Satyanarayana, along with his children, was on the way to going to Miryalaguda on his motorcycle when the lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the bike.

Kaveri was shifted to a hospital at Miryalaguda while the bodies of Satyanarayana and Jaswanth were shifted to the Huzurnagar area hospital for autopsy.

Nereducherla police have filed a case.