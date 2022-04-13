Drug racket busted in Hyderabad, three held

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team along with the Nacharam police busted a drug racket operating from agency areas in Araku of Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad and arrested three persons here on Tuesday. One litre of hashish oil and two kilos of marijuana were seized from them.

The arrested persons were M Mohan Rao (24), an agriculturist from Araku, V Bablu (23), also from Araku and G.Kondaiah (31), a chicken trader from Borabanda. One suspect, V Arjun, was absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat said they had collected the narcotic substances from Arjun in Araku and came to Hyderabad. They were waiting to hand it over to local drug peddlers when based on a tip-off, the police nabbed them. Mohan Rao was earlier arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in a similar case.