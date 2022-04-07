Hyderabad: Inter-State drug peddling gang busted

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:01 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team along with the Malkajgiri police busted an interstate drug peddling gang operating between Andhra Pradesh and Delhi and arrested six persons on Wednesday. They seized 52 kg of marijuana and 1 litre of hashish oil from them.

The arrested persons were Fayyum (26), Junaid (26), Sarikh (22), Mohd Nazim (24), all from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Imran (50), a receiver from Delhi and Vijay (25), a drug peddler from Visakhapatnam.

According to the police, Vijay purchased marijuana from the agency areas in Chintapalli and Paderu at lower rates and smuggled it to Delhi through hired agents.

Rahakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat said that on the instructions of Vijay, Imran hired Fayyum, Junaid, Sarikh and Nazim and booked train tickets to Visakhapatnam from New Delhi and sent them to collect marijuana from Vijay. They reached Visakhapatnam on Tuesday and collected marijuana and hashish oil from Vijay and reached Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday.

“They were planning to go to New Delhi when following a tip-off, they were nabbed near Moula Ali,” Bhagwat said, adding that the gang travelled by railway AC coaches only.

Imran purchased each kg of marijuana for Rs.3,000 and sold it to agents and customers for Rs.18,000 while he bought hashish oil for Rs.70,000 a litre and sold it for Rs.2 lakh, the Commissioner said.

