Three held in Hyderabad with drugs for New Year revelry

The arrested persons were identified as Nikhil Shenoy (32), Faiz Mevati (20) and Meroz Khan (31), all residents of Secunderabad.

By | Published: 4:37 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons who were planning to make money selling drugs to New Year revellers were caught by the Hyderabad City Police on Thursday. The police seized MDMA and LSD blots, Ecstasy pills, hashish oil and dry ganja, all together worth Rs.10.18 lakh after raiding their flat in East Marredpally.

P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force) said Nikhil had lured Faiz and Meroz to help him in identifying drug addicts and to sell the contraband to them. The gang procured the drugs from suppliers in Andhra Pradesh, Goa and other places.

“The drugs were purchased from one Injoth Singh of AP, Faisal alias Osman of Lalaguda and Govind of Adilabad district. The gang made around 300 to 400 per cent profit,” the DCP said, adding that the gang had stocked up drugs keeping in mind New Year celebrations.

Based on a tip off, the Task Force (West) raided the flat at Sangamitra Apartments in East Marredpally and caught the trio, while efforts are on to nab Faisal and Govind, who are absconding.

The three along with the drugs were handed over to the Tukaramgate police.

