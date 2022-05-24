Three held with cocaine in Hyderabad

Published Date - 02:51 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Three persons, including an African, were nabbed with 56 grams of cocaine by the District Task Force of the State Prohibition and Excise Department. The officials also seized Rs.1.28 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Maurice Basagria Oman, a Ghana national staying in Sun City Bandlaguda, Sundeep Kumar Shah, a resident of Masab Tank and Syed Liyaqat, a car driver. One more suspect, Yagyananad Agarwal, a businessman, was absconding.

District Prohibition and Excise Officer (Hyderabad) Ch Vijay said Basagria sourced the cocaine from some persons in New Delhi recently and kept it at his house in Sun City. On Monday night, Basagria came to Mekkala Mandi in Jiyaguda and handed over around 20 grams to Shah and Liyaqat.

“Liyaqat took around 11 grams of cocaine from Basagria and was on his way to give it to his employer Agarwal when he was caught. Enquiries revealed the businessman was arrested in January as well by the Hyderabad City Police in connection with a drug case,” Vijay said.

Basagria, a B.Pharm student in the city and also doing research work with some companies was being interrogated, while efforts are on to nab the absconding Agarwal.