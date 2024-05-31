Three held with International Kush drugs

Published Date - 31 May 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Excise department enforcement officers busted a drug racket and arrested three persons on charges of smuggling international drug Kush at Lalapet, Tarnaka on Friday.

Officials seized 33 grams of Kush drug worth several lakhs from them.

The arrested persons are Mohd Khan, Mohd Mobin and Nandith, procured the psychotropic substance from drug dealers at a lower rate and sold it to customers for Rs 3,500 per gram.

Excise officials said Kush is about 25 per cent more intoxicating that marijuana and mostly found in mountain ranges and cultivated in parts of America and Africa.

This drug is mostly consumed by young people by stuffing it into cigarettes, police said.