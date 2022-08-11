Three killed as two bikes collide in Adilabad

Adilabad: Three youngsters were killed on the spot and another sustained grievous injuries when two motorbikes collided with each other at Kummarithanda village in Utnoor mandal on Tuesday.

Utnoor Sub-inspector Bharath Suman said that the victims were identified as Shahabaj (32), a computer operator of Mominpura in Utnoor mandal centre, Gaikwad Ravi (31), a painting worker from Lakkaram village in Utnoor mandal and Rathod Mounu (20) belonging to Shantinagar in Utnoor mandal headquarters. The injured person was Arka Ashish of Utnoor and friend of Mounu.

Shahbaj, Ravi and Mounu recieved fatal injuries when the two motor bikes dashed against each other at a curve near Kummarithanda village, resulting in spot death for the three and serious injuries to Ashish. While Shahbaj and Ravi were heading to Adilabad town in a two-wheeler, Mounu and Ashish were proceeding to Utnoor by a motorcycle at the time of the incident.

Ashish was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute od Medical Science (RIMS)-Adilabad. His medical is known to be critical.

Ravi was married to a girl four months back. Based on a complaint received from the family members of one of the victims, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.