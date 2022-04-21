Three killed, two injured after speeding car hits motorcycle in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

The road accident took place at Kodad in Suryapet district in which couple and their eight years old daughter died on the spot

Suryapet: Three persons including a child were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when a speeding car hit a motorcycle on Gudibanda bypass flyover on the outskirts of Kodad town here on Thursday. The impact was such that a couple and one of their children flew off the flyover and fell on ground. Death was instant for them. Two other children of the deceased couple were critically injured and are being treated in a hospital.

Panchayat Raj minister E Dayakar Rao who was travelling on the same route stopped his convoy to help the injured and organised an ambulance to shift the injured.

Police said those were killed were Bayyala Srinivas (32), his wife Nagamani(28) and his daughter Usha Sri (8). They hailed from Nallabandagudem of Kodad mandal. Another two daughters of the couple – Anishka and Ishwarya also received serious injuries in the incident.

The accident took place when an overspeeding car hit the motor cycle on which five family members were travelling. The car was going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada and had hit the motorcycle from behind. The motorcyclist and his family members were on their way to their relative’s house at Sitaramapuram from Nallabandagudem.

