Three-member robbery gang busted in Medchal

Suspects used to target alcohol addicts wearing gold and silver jewellery and rob them, say police

By | Published: 5:57 pm

Hyderabad: Ghatkesar police on Saturday nabbed a three-member robbery gang, including two women, involved in several offences. The police, who recovered cash, gold ornaments, automobiles and gadgets from them, said the suspects mortgaged stolen material at Muthoot Fincorp Limited.

The arrested persons were P Hari Krishna (25), driver from Boduppal in Uppal; S Renuka (38) from Nallakunta and P Renuka (22) from Uppal. According to the police, the suspects used to do a recce of toddy compounds in Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri areas, target alcohol addicts wearing gold and silver jewellery and rob them.

“They robbed those in inebriated condition at toddy compounds and wine shops during the day. At night, they roamed in secluded residential colonies and robbed women walking alone,” police said.

The gang was involved in about half a dozen cases. Recently, they robbed a woman Premalatha, a construction worker from Amberpet, who sustained injuries in the incident. Based on her complaint, the Ghatkesar police booked a case of robbery and took up investigation. Following a tip-off, the gang was caught from near a wine shop near Boduppal junction.

Renuka was earlier arrested by the Nallakunta police in a similar case in 2018.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .