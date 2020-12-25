Three more arrested by the Hyderabad police

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Three more arrests were made by the Hyderabad police in connection with the instant loan app case on Friday.

K Eshwar of Anniu Private limited, Madhusudhan and Satish Kumar of Truthigh Private Limited, all natives of Bengaluru were arrested by the police following raids on two call centers in Bengaluru. The call centers were run by the arrested persons in HSR Layout area Bengaluru with 350 executives working there. So far 27 cases were registered by the Hyderabad police.

“We have identified 42 applications relating to instant loan apps and 350 virtual accounts/bank accounts were identified as payment gateways. An amount of around 87 crore were frozen in the said accounts,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

The police during investigation found the two instant apps operated by the four companies Liufang Technologies, Hotfull Technologies, Nabloom Technologies and Pin Print Technologies were linked to the suicide of a person in Rajendranagar victim. Another six accounts were found to be linked to the suicide of the Siddipet suicide case victim, the official explained.

Previously the Hyderabad police arrested 11 persons from various parts of the country and issued noticed to 1100 employees working in the call centers in connection with the illegal micro-finance business case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .